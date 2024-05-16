Chancery Profiles: Colleen Darland

Name: Colleen Darland

Job title: Safe Environment & Logistics Coordinator

Contact information: darland@davenportdiocese.org 563-888-4378

What is your role for the Chancery? I support parishes and schools in maintaining safe environment compliance in our communities as well as coordinating events the chancery offers for clergy, parish/school staff and other members of our communities.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? Being able to empower our communities to grow and contribute to making our parishes and schools havens of support, looking out for each other.

What do you find most challenging about your position? I love hosting guests at the variety of events we offer but sometimes it can be a “loaves and fishes” scenario when we have more guests participate, which is a wonderful problem to have, and no one ever leaves hungry!

What question do people most often ask you? The most frequent questions I receive are regarding technical issues, either for our safe environment platform or for events, when the Zoom doesn’t always cooperate!