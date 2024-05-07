Calendar of Events

Page updated May 7, 2024

Through May 29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is offering GriefShare sessions on Wednes­days from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lower level of the church (Zaga room). Register at griefshare.org and search zip code 52240. Questions, call the parish office at (319) 337-3856.

May 9

Iowa City – St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting its next Journeys in Faith Speakers Forum at 7 p.m. Kristie Wert, director of operations and development for Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City, will share her experience leading a group of pilgrims to sights such as Fatima and Lourdes earlier this year.

North English — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its annual Altar and Rosary Tea and Salad Luncheon at 11 a.m. in the church basement. Guest speaker is Mary Husband, volunteer seamstress for University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

May 11

Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center’s Hike for Life will take place at Veterans Memorial Park. For information or to register go to https://charity.pledgeit.org/

hikeforlife .

Iowa City — Catholic Daughters of the Americas will host their annual Patriotic Rosary at 3 p.m. on the Rosary Walk at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place inside the church.

May 12

Davenport — A family bike ride honoring mothers will begin at 2 p.m. in the Holy Family Parish parking lot. A Eucharistic procession with Father Nicholas Akindele will begin at 4 p.m. at Marquette Park, 3200 N. Marquette St. A cookout will be held in the Holy Family parking lot after the procession.

May 14

Davenport — Blue Mass for law enforcement, fire, medics/ EMS, corrections officers and dispatchers begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church. All welcome to honor first reponders.

May 16

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “Dare to Care: Balancing Caregiving and Self-Care” with mental health nurse practitioner Chris McCormick Pries from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes lunch. Register online at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563 374-1092.

May 17

Moline, Ill. — Humility Homes & Services, Inc. is hosting a pickleball tournament fundraiser at the Quad City Tennis Club. Teams can register for $125 per team or opt for the VIP package for $200. Registration closes May 10. To register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities go to www.humilityhomes.org/acesforchange.

May 22

Online — The Iowa Catholic Conference is hosting a webinar recapping the 2024 Iowa legislative session May 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Hear the ICC’s perspective on advocacy efforts regarding important issues. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4fy7yudt.

May 2024

“Movies that Matter” series

The Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans, announces the launch of “Movies that Matter: Informing Your Vote,” a virtual film and discussion series. Beginning this month, the series will offer monthly access to documentaries addressing a spectrum of topics relevant to voters. Each film will be available to stream over a week-long period, and participants will have the opportunity to engage in one of two post-screening discussions via Zoom. The first film, “Building the American Dream,” will be available May 15-28. Discussions will take place May 29 at 10 a.m. and May 30 at 7 p.m. There is no cost to participate. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/FPCmovieseries.

June 9

Iowa City — The next Faith Journeys speaker at St. Mary Parish will be Sister Agnes Giblin, BVM. She will share her story of faith and encourage participants to nurture and nourish the seeds of faith during a 2 p.m. presentation in the church. A reception will follow in the parish hall. The talk will be livestreamed and available later on St. Mary’s YouTube channel.

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.