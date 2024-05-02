Bishop Gruss to speak at Red Dinner

DAVENPORT — Bishop Robert Gruss, who served 17 years as a priest of the Diocese of Davenport, will celebrate Mass and speak at Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Red Dinner May 23.

Now the Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw (Michigan), he will preside at the 4 p.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral that precedes the dinner. Cocktails and a silent auction begin at 5 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University. Dinner begins at 6:15 p.m., during which Bishop Gruss will speak.

Bishop Gruss discerned a vocation to the priesthood while working in the Quad Cities. Bishop William Franklin ordained him to the priesthood in 1994. During his years of ministry in the Davenport Diocese, Father Gruss served at St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport, St. Anthony Parish-Knoxville, Sacred Heart Parish-Melcher and St. Mary Parish-Pella. Next, he served as the diocese’s vocations director and chancellor. In 2007, he received the title “Monsignor” and served as vice rector of the North American College in Rome. Upon his return, he served as rector and pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral. In 2011, he was ordained Bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City (South Dakota) until 2019 when Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Saginaw.

Tickets for the dinner are $60 per person if paid by May 8 and $70 afterwards. Make checks payable to SHC Red Dinner or go online to make a payment at www.shcdavenport.org. Table captains can organize a table of eight for $480 if paid by May 8 or $560 afterwards. Guests may pay for their own tickets or the captain may pay for the group. Sponsorship of a table of eight for $1,500 includes premium seating at the event and a program listing. Proceeds help with ongoing needs at Sacred Heart Cathedral.