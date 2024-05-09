Assumption High hosts potential students

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Sixth-graders from Scott County Catholic Schools participated in hands-on food and science activities at Assumption High School last month.

Stephanie Schroeder, Assumption’s director of admissions, said students from Lourdes Catholic in Bettendorf and All Saints, John F. Kennedy and St. Paul the Apostle Catholic schools in Davenport met with Assumption teachers to participate in activities. The students rotated in small groups over multiple days in the various activities.

Students made cinnamon roll waffles in the foods room with teacher Sue Huber. In Wendy Martin’s science room their activities involved measurements, using beakers, graduated cylinders and colored water. Martin teaches all dual-credit college-level science classes — general biology I and II and anatomy and physiology I and II at Assumption.

Students also visited science teacher Keri Walter’s room, where they did an experiment with exothermic and endothermic reaction using calcium chloride and water and baking soda and water. Walter teaches physical science and algebra. In Sara Gonzales’ room, the students learned to use and properly care for microscopes. Gonzales teaches all freshman biology classes.

The visit gave students an opportunity to see various classes offered at Assumption.