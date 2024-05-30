60th jubilee for Sister Judy Herold

Sister Judith Ann Herold, a native of the Diocese of Davenport who served in various capacities in and outside the diocese, celebrates her 60th jubilee this year as a School Sister of Notre Dame.

Born in Fort Madison, she professed first vows in 1964 in St. Louis. That same year, she began studies at the former Notre Dame College in St. Louis, earning a Bachelor of Arts in American

Studies in 1965. She spent the next 23 years teaching in Nebraska, Missouri and Illinois.

She taught at Immaculate Conception School in Jackson, Missouri; Sacred Heart School in Lawrence, Nebraska; St. Joseph in Cairo, Illinois; and St. Teresa in Belleville, Illinois. Sister Herold also earned a Master of Arts in elementary education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1977.

Sister Herold served as the religious education administrator at St. Ambrose School in Godfrey, Illinois. She then spent 11 years as coordinator of adult faith formation for various Catholic churches in Fort Madison from 1996-2007. In 2007, she served as a pastoral associate at St. Anthony Parish in Davenport, transitioning to part-time in 2015, where she remained until 2017.

In 2017, she began volunteering in Davenport before returning to St. Louis in 2021. Since 2021, Sister Herold has dedicated herself to prayer and presence, first in St. Louis and now at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Sister Herold said, “One of my treasured memories of SSND is journeying with Mary Wacker as she became an associate. Sharing the story of Mother Theresa and the foundations of our congregation gave me a renewed love, as Mary caught the ‘spark.’ During this time, I was drawn to remember our 25th jubilee to Rome, Munich and the sites of our beginnings. I am grateful each day for my heritage as a School Sister of Notre Dame.”