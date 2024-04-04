Latest podcast focuses on marriage prep

Catholic Messenger Editor Barb Arland Fye, left, interviews Diocesan Judicial Vicar Father Paul Appel in the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast

Catholic Messenger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese.
In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Diocesan Judicial Vicar Father Paul Appel talks about when marriage preparation should begin and what it entails.

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app.

Catholic Messenger Conversations is produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.

 

