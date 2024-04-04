Latest podcast focuses on marriage prep

The Catholic Messenger

Catholic Messenger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese.

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, Diocesan Judicial Vicar Father Paul Appel talks about when marriage preparation should begin and what it entails.

Listen to this and other Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts

Catholic Messenger Conversations is produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport.