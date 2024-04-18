Knights present awards

Contributed
Knights of Columbus and members of St.
Mary Parish in Centerville pose for a photo
after Mass April 6

For The Catholic Messenger
CENTERVILLE — Knights of Columbus Council 2144 of St. Mary Parish honored parishioners during Mass April 6.

The council recognized Family of the Month, Knight of the Month and Youth of the Month recipients from February through April. The families of Jay and Hedi Bellon, Matt and Megan Phillips and Chad and Kelly Howard received Family of the Month recognition for their contributions to the council, parish and community. Using the same criteria, the Knights chose John White, Ron Mitchell and Tony Cossolotto as Knights of the Month. The Knights honored youths Tanzi Wahl, Andrew Felmlee and Daiden Howard for their participation in parish events and recommendations from Centerville Community School teachers.

The Knights presented all honorees with certificates of recognition. Knights and families received wooden crosses, and youths received Knights of Columbus rosaries.

