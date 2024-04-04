Holy Week in the Diocese of Davenport 2024 Holy Week in the Diocese of Davenport 2024 photos – Click on a photo for larger image. Amanda Welsh Father Dennis Hoffman and Deacon Tom Hardie wash parishioners’ feet during the Holy Thursday Mass at St. Anthony Parish in Knoxville March 28. Kay Steele Members of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport reenact Stations of the Cross outside the church on Good Friday, March 29. Lois Mincks Catholics participate in a reenactment of Via Crucis (Stations of the Cross) in Columbus Junction on Good Friday, March 29. Contributed The Ottumwa Catholic Youth Group put on a Stations of the Cross shadow play at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish March 23. Contributed Malaya Teague receives the sacrament of baptism during the Easter Vigil at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport March 30. Her siblings Mayumi McClinton, Donell Teague and Jerome Teague also received sacraments of initiation during the Mass. Karen Crossland Father Nick Adam administers the sacrament of confirmation to Peyton Greiner during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Mary Parish in Fairfield March 30. Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today! More from the Catholic MessengerThe Bishop’s Letter: ADA supports more than 20 ministriesPhase II of Davenport sports complex underwayEmpower those living in poverty / Empoderar a quienes viven en la pobreza Posted on Apr 4, 2024Apr 2, 2024