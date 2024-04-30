DIRECTOR OF LITURGY AND MUSIC, ST. JOHN VIANNEY PARISH, BETTENDORF, IOWA

Seeking a faithful and joy-filled Catholic to serve as Director of Liturgy and Music to a dynamic parish of 2000 families as principal musician and liturgist. Must have a high degree of proficiency as attested to by formal credentials and a personal performance audition. Ability to conduct, cantor, accompany, and support our large music program. Bachelor’s degree or higher in music required with minimum of three (3) years’ experience within a comparable position. Comprehensive knowledge of Catholic liturgical documents and music within liturgy. Proficient skills in voice, piano, organ, and choral conducting. Strong managerial and budgeting skills needed. Highly organized and proficient in computer, electronic and musical software. Ability to work as a member of a vibrant leadership team. See www.sjvbett.org/music for a full job description. Direct questions to current Director of Liturgy and Music Eleanor Kiel: liturgy@sjvbett.org. To apply, send a resume and cover letter by May 31, 2024 to the following 3 persons: Fr. Rich Adam: adamr@diodav.org, Eleanor Kiel: liturgy@sjvbett.org, and Julie Mishler: office@sjvbett.org