Chancery Profiles: Lynnette Sowells

Name: Lynnette Sowells

Job title: Database Coordinator

Contact information: 563-888-4364, sowells@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? I help keep the diocesan database up to date. The database contains records for each household of parishioners from all the 74 parishes in the Diocese of Davenport. I also help support the Finance offices with various tasks.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? Getting to talk with the parishioners of the diocese makes my day! I have had wonderful and blessed conversations with so many individuals over the years. Many times some of those conversations lead to the lifting up of prayers for the parishioners and my own family. The diocese is full of caring people who live, love, laugh, cry and pray. Prayer is so very powerful!

What do you find most challenging about your position? Remembering that even though I feel like there are not enough hours in the day, God has given all of us just the right amount of time for his purpose.

What question do people most often ask you? “Did you receive my gift?” So many generous parishioners throughout the diocese give straight from the heart. They want to know their donations have been received and are being put to good use. Whether a part of sharing their treasure, their talents or their time, they are blessings to us all.