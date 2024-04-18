Chancery Profiles -Deacon Kent E. Ferris, OFS

Name: Deacon Kent E. Ferris, OFS

Job titles: Director of Social Action & Catholic Charities

Contact information: ferris@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? Our office supports the Bishop’s Office with matters relating to Catholic Social Teaching, providing resources and information from a variety of Catholic outlets such as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Iowa Catholic Conference, Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Campaign for Human Development, Catholic Charities USA, Pro-Life Secretariat, etc. I also supervise the Immigration Office.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? I love meeting people all across the diocese who have passion for and knowledge of issues relating to Catholic Social Teaching (CST).

What do you find most challenging about your position? Our Catholic faith is not meant to be a passive faith. Fully living the Catholic faith means that Church teaching can inform our daily lives in many ways as we strive to be in right relationship with God, neighbor and as part of the created world.

What question do people most often ask you? “What is the update on the conflict in __________?” “What is the latest on legislative bill #____________?” “When do you think we will get a bishop?”