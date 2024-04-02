Page updated April 2, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Through May 29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is offering GriefShare sessions on Wednes­days from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lower level of the church (Zaga room). Register at griefshare.org and search zip code 52240. Questions, call the parish office at (319) 337-3856.

April

Online — Catholic sisters from six midwest congregations, including the Clinton Franciscans, have created a calendar for Earth Month in April. “Flowing Forward: A Water-Wise Earth Month Calendar,” is intended to raise awareness about water conservation and sustainability efforts. For more information and to access the calendar, go to https://tinyurl.com/4w8zn38m

April 3

Clinton — St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery annual board meeting is at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Parish.

Davenport —The St. Ambrose University Academy for the Study of St. Ambrose of Milan is hosting two free events at the university. At 3 p.m., a panel in the Lewis Board Room (3rd floor of Ambrose Hall) will comment on the Ambrosian virtues of justice and goodwill in our Church and civil society. After the panel has spoken, attendees will have an opportunity to share questions and comments. At 7 p.m. in the Rogalski Center Gottlieb Room, Father Allan Fitzgerald, O.S.A., will give a talk on St. Ambrose and his community.

April 5

Houghton — Knights of Columbus will serve a fish dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. at the KC Hall. Cost is $14 for catfish or $12 for shrimp or fish fillets.

Online — The diocesan Social Action Office is hosting a Lunch and Learn, “Caring for Creation at the Intersection of Human Health & the Climate,” at noon via Zoom. Dennis Tarisi, associate professor and chair of the St. Ambrose University-Davenport biology department, will discuss how human health is being impacted by the global climate crisis. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/lunch-and-learn .

April 7

Davenport — Divine Mercy Sunday at Sacred Heart Cathedral from 2-4 p.m. Adoration, prayer, 3 p.m. Chaplet of Divine Mercy, confessions, music.

Iowa City — Divine Mercy Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Holy hour from 3-4 p.m.

April 15

Moline, Ill. — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting Pathways to the Divine, a monthly program to explore the core and depth of one of the world’s religions, honor the differences among faiths while emphasizing similarities. The April program will take place at First Church of Christ Scientist, 5510 Avenue of the Cities, from 6-8 p.m. An online option is also available. Go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat for more information.



April 16

Moline, Ill. — The Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities will host an appreciation event for those who are interested in or have supported the cause of serving infants and children in need. The event is from 6:30-8 p.m. at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St. Learn about the work of Christ Child and enjoy a social evening. A guest speaker will guide attendees through “creating a spring bouquet.” Materials provided. The event is free. Light refreshments provided. One basket with two tickets to see Charlotte’s Web at PlayCrafters Barn Theater on July 25 at 7:30 pm. will be given away as a door prize. RSVP by April 9 to christchildsocietyqca@gmail.com

April 18

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “Sheer Joy: Conversations with Thomas Aquinas on Creation Spirituality,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $20. To register go to www.chmiowa.org/

retreat or call (563) 374-1092.



April 21

Centerville — Catholic musicians Steve Angrisano and Francesca LaRosa will perform at Simon Estes Auditorium in Centerville at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Group tickets are available. For more information or to purchase tickets go to www.stmaryscenterville.org or call St. Mary Parish at 641-437-1984.

May 11

Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center’s Hike for Life will take place at Veterans Memorial Park. For information or to register go to https://charity.pledgeit.org/

hikeforlife .

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

