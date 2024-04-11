OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Administrator’s office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments – Effective Monday, July 1, 2024

Rev. Nicholas J. Adam, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Fairfield and parochial administrator of St. Alphonsus Parish, Mt. Pleasant, to retirement.

Rev. Nicholas O. Akindele, while remaining as adjutant Judicial Vicar for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport and as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Davenport, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S., relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Centerville and St. Patrick Parish, Melrose to reassignment by the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.

Rev. Terrill J. Ball, relieved of present assignment as chaplain at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, to retirement.

Rev. David L. Brownfield, relieved of present assignment as pastor of All Saints Parish, Keokuk, to retirement.

Rev. Corey C. Close, upon completion of advanced studies in canon law, assigned as Judge for the Marriage Tribunal of the Diocese of Davenport and as parochial administrator of St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Hai D. Dinh, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Hills, St. Mary Parish, Lone Tree, and St. Mary Parish, Nichols, and assigned as parochial administrator of All Saints Parish, Keokuk.

Rev. Ross M. Epping, relieved of present assignment as chaplain at St. Ambrose University and pastor of St. Peter Parish, Buffalo, assigned as parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish, Fairfield and St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant.

Rev. Isaac Essel, assigned as parochial administrator of St. Patrick Parish, Georgetown, St. Peter Parish, Lovilia, and St. Mary Parish, Albia.

Rev. Martin G. Goetz, while remaining pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Newton, assigned as parochial administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish, Colfax.

Rev. Ronald E. Hodges, relieved of present assignment as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, Colfax, and assigned as parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish, Centerville and St. Patrick Parish, Melrose.

Rev. Dale E. Mallory, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, Ottumwa, St. Patrick Parish, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield, assigned as chaplain at St. Ambrose University and parochial administrator of St. Peter Parish, Buffalo.

Rev. David O. Paintsil, relieved of present assignment as parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, assigned as parochial administrator of St. Joseph Parish, Hills, St. Mary Parish, Lone Tree, and St. Mary Parish, Nichols.

Rev. Andrew D. Rauenbuehler, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport and chaplain of Assumption High School, Davenport, assigned as parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Rev. Benjamin G. Snyder, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf, assigned as parochial vicar of St. Patrick Parish, Ottumwa, St. Mary Parish, Ottumwa, and St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Bloomfield.

Rev. Mark V. Yates, C.PP.S., relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Georgetown, St. Peter Parish, Lovilia, and St. Mary Parish, Albia to reassignment by the Missionaries of the Precious Blood.

Rev. Christopher R. Young, while remaining Delegate for the Bishop in Matrimonial Matters for the Diocese of Davenport and Delegate of the Bishop and assigned chaplain for the Community Celebrating the Pre-conciliar Liturgy, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Davenport and St. Alphonsus Parish, Davenport.

Deacon Dan E. Freeman, while remaining deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Mary Parish, Wilton, relieved of present assignment as deacon and interim parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.

Deacon Matthew J. Levy, relieved of present assignment as deacon of Our Lady of the River Parish, LeClaire and Church of the Visitation, Camanche, and assigned as deacon and parish life coordinator of St. Andrew Parish, Blue Grass.

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor