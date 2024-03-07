The gift of faith

The Catholic Messenger

Last month, Sacred Heart Parish in Newton made welcome bags to give to visitors and new parishioners.

Members of the parish’s Welcoming and Belonging Commission fill the bags with prayer cards, bookmarks, religious decals and a Matthew Kelly book. Each bag also included a pen and stress ball personalized with the parish’s name, address and phone number.

“We have something in our bulletin letting people know that if they are visiting, to let us know so we can give them a gift,” said Michelle Miller, stewardship coordinator. Additionally, Knights of Columbus are handing them out at fish fries during Lent.