Support the Holy Land

Each year, the Holy Father asks every Catholic parish around the world to take up a Good Friday Collection to keep a Christian presence in the Holy Land. The collection supports the work of the Franciscans in the sacred shrines and as ministers in the parishes. It helps to provide formation and education in the communities and schools, and care for the basic needs of people in the Holy Land. It also assists the Congregation for the Oriental Churches to sustain the Eastern Rite Catholic Churches present in the region.

With your assistance, the Franciscans, together with the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, can continue to be a light of hope to those living in darkness in the Holy Land. Please give prayerful consideration to a generous response to The Pontifical Good Friday Collection. Your help in ensuring the success of this important collection is essential.

For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrator of Davenport