‘St. Patrick’ walks into a bar…

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — What do St. Patrick, two priests, and a deacon have in common? A St. Patrick’s bar crawl celebration full of blessings, meeting random strangers and evangelization!

Each year, Dan Daly of St. Patrick Parish dresses up as St. Patrick and goes downtown on his feast day to evangelize. This year, he was joined by pastor Father Troy Richmond, former pastor Father Joseph Sia, Deacon Angel Hernandez and a group of parishioners. The group went to several bars to take selfies, meet people, offer blessings, talk about the faith and invite them to Mass.