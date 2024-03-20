PRINCIPAL, PRINCE OF PEACE CATHOLIC SCHOOL, CLINTON, IA

Prince of Peace Catholic School in Clinton, IA is seeking a dynamic, faith-filled, educational leader to join the Prince of Peace parish team effective July 1, 2024.

Prince of Peace Catholic School serves students early childhood through 12th-grade in southeast Iowa serving over 246 students. Prince of Peace Catholic School is a state-accredited school dedicated to providing students with a premier education that will prepare them for a lifetime of success as a faith-filled and active Catholic.

The focus of Prince of Peace Catholic School is on achieving academic and personal excellence as a disciple of Jesus Christ. Prince of Peace Catholic School utilizes effective instruction to ensure our students develop leadership skills inside and outside the classroom.

The ideal candidate will be a faithful, innovative, energetic, experienced, organized educator with the ability to work with other Catholic schools, parish leadership, students, families, and the wider parish community to support the mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ through Catholic educational excellence. The candidate must be a practicing Catholic and hold valid Iowa Administrative Licensure.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience, as well as health and dental benefits. Relocation assistance may also be considered.

Learn more about this position by visiting the school website: https://www.prince.pvt.k12.ia.us/ Prince of Peace Catholic School is located on the banks of the Mississippi River. Discover our community! For more information about the community we are proud to call home explore https://www.cityofclintoniowa.gov/

Interested candidates should send a letter or email a letter of interest, resume and 3 letters of reference to:

Lynne Devaney, Superintendent

Diocese of Davenport

devaney@davenportdiocese.org