Philippians 4:4-7: How to gain Christ’s peace

By Hal Green

Pondering Prayer

The Apostle Paul offers us a remarkable step-by-step process for how to gain “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding.” These inspired words present a pathway to the protective peace of Jesus Christ:

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:4-7).

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.” In the beginning is rejoicing, not just about anything in your life but specifically rejoicing about and in, God. When you rejoice in God, you will sense and accept your own humbled humanity. You are not in final control of your life or those of your loved ones. God is; and God in Christ has come to reveal God’s love and offer of salvation. Therefore, rejoice in this inestimable Good News.

“Let your gentleness be known to everyone.” Rejoicing opens your heart to your own gentleness, even tenderness about that for which you rejoice.

“The Lord is near.” Once your humbled heart is open, you can sense the presence of God. God dwells “with those who are contrite and humble in spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite” (Isa 57:15b). God draws near to and exalts the humble.

“Do not worry about anything.” Sensing now the presence of God, you will realize that there is nothing to fear. Now you can rejoice with the Psalmist: “The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Ps 27:1).

“But in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.” Rejoicing, humbled, sensing God’s presence, encouraged to be fearless, you are truly ready to offer your requests to God in the blessed context of trusting thanksgiving.

“And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” After you have made your requests known to God, in your heightened sense of God’s presence, a peace will descend upon you like a misty cloud, beyond your grasp or comprehension, which will silently guard your heart and mind in the Spirit of Jesus Christ. It is for you to continue to let God guard your heart, which is above all, precious to God.

As you pray these inspired words of Paul, remember the four basic questions:

What does the passage say? (Reading) What does the passage say to me? (Meditating) What do I want to say to God? (Praying) What does God want to say to me? (Contemplating)

(Hal Green, Ph.D., is author of Pray This Way to Connect with God. You can contact him at drhalgreen@gmail.com.)