Observing Lent together

DELMAR — Families from five Clinton County parishes participated in a Lenten retreat at St. Patrick Church March 6.

Religious education students from Assumption & St. Patrick Parish in Charlotte, St. Patrick Parish in Delmar, Immaculate Conception Parish in Petersville, Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish in Sugar Creek and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lost Nation helped lead Stations of the Cross. Adult members of the five-parish evangelization team also assisted.

A multi-parish choir sang during the retreat and wrote verses to the hymn, “Were You There.”

Father Bob Cloos, pastor of the parishes, led the opening and closing prayers.

Participating families brought canned goods and non-perishable items to donate to local food banks.

The evening concluded with a reception. Knights of Columbus served pizza and ice cream and women from the parishes provided brownies and apple crumble.