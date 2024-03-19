Fish fry listing – 2024

Here is a listing of Lenten fish dinners in the Diocese of Davenport. To add your fish fry, contact messenger@davenportdiocese.org.

Bettendorf — Purchase a Fish Friday meal March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Meals will include a choice of baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos or grilled cheese.

Centerville — Knights of Columbus final fish fry is March 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church. Serving catfish fillets, fried shrimp and baked cod with sides. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Desserts available for a free-will donation.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus from Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish will host its final fish fry March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Eat fried or baked fish, shrimp or grilled cheese. Prices vary based on age and main dish. Dine in or carry out.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting its final fish fry March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy batter fried or seasoned baked Alaskan pollock, sides and a drink for $14 ($5 for children). Desserts are available for $2. Home delivery is available to a limited area at good2goqc.com. Questions: call 563-322-0987.

Davenport — Fish fry will take place March 22 at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., from 4-7 p.m. Fried catfish dinners and white fish (baked or fried) dinners cost $13, tuna casserole dinners, $10 and a children’s meal, $6.

Houghton — Knights of Columbus will serve a fish dinner April 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the KC Hall. Cost is $14 for catfish or $12 for shrimp or fish fillets.

Iowa City — St. Mary Parish Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd., March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Menu includes catfish, fried shrimp and baked salmon. A fish-free option and kid-friendly options are also available. Dine in or carry out.

Iowa City — Fish dinner will be served in the Regina cafeteria March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Eat in or carry out 319-338-5436. Adult meals ($14) include fried catfish, cod or shrimp or baked salmon with sides. Kids menu ($5) includes cheese pizza or mac and cheese served with fries and a cookie. Extra fish or shrimp costs $5. Festivities include Bingo with prizes.

Mount Pleasant — Knights of Columbus fish fry March 22 at St. Alphonsus Parish. All meals must be ordered by 11 a.m. on Friday for dine in or carry out. Adult menu (ages 13 and up) is fish (fried or baked) or jumbo breaded butterfly shrimp for $12. Kids menu (12 and under) is fish fillet (baked or fried) or jumbo shrimp for $6 or grilled cheese for $5. All meals include side dishes. Free will donation for desserts sponsored by the confirmation and faith formation classes. To order your meal call 319-931-7036, 319-931-5466, 319-931-3629 or 319-931-6781.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus are serving a fish dinner March 22 at Saints Mary and Mathias School. Enjoy fish and/or shrimp, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Extra fish or shrimp is $2. Dine in or drive through.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fry March 22 at Sacred Heart Parish’s McCann Center. Fried and baked fish, baked potato, sides and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, free for ages 10 and under.

Oxford — St. Mary Parish fish fry March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Menu: fish meal (baked or deep fried), shrimp meal or a combination meal of shrimp and fish. To-go orders can be placed the night of the fish fry at 319-828-4307.

Tipton — Knights of Columbus are serving a to-go butterfly shrimp dinner at the KC Hall March 22 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Pick up meals by entering from the alleyway on 2nd Street and heading north to exit on 3rd Street.

Washington — Knights of Columbus fish fry March 22 at the KofC Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Menu of catfish filets, tilapia or breaded shrimp, baked potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Dine-in or drive through available.

West Burlington — Knights of Columbus fish and shrimp dinner March 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish Hall. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish Knights of Columbus will host a Friday dinner at the Parish Life Center March 22 (fish) from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12.