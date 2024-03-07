Father Stack restored to priestly ministry

The Catholic Messenger

In 2023, the Diocese of Davenport received a report of inappropriate conduct with a minor by Father John Stack in the mid-1990s. The diocese reported this to the Scott County Attorney in compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the diocese and the county attorney and returned the case to the diocese. Father Stack was removed from ministry while this matter was investigated.

Following a thorough investigation that was considered by the Diocesan Review Board, the case was sent in October 2023 to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome. This office evaluates cases of abuse submitted by bishops.

On December 22, 2023, Diocesan Administrator Father Kenneth Kuntz received a letter from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith entrusting the matter to his pastoral governance.

According to canon law, “Any person is considered innocent until the contrary is proved”(c 1321 §1).

After consultation with the Diocesan Review Board, the College of Consultors, and the Priests’ Personnel Board, Father Kuntz is restoring Father Stack to priestly ministry according to diocesan policy and canon law. He may assist priests who are ill, on vacation, etc. Any future assignment will be determined by the next bishop.

To report child sexual abuse, contact the Iowa Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline: 800‐362‐2178. If the abuse involves clergy or church personnel, also notify Alicia Owens, Victim Assistance coordinator: 563‐349‐5002 | PO Box 232 Bettendorf, IA 52722‐0004 | vacdav@diodav.org.

In its news release, the Diocese of Davenport states: “We apologize for all those who have been abused and continue to pray for them.”