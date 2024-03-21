Director of Youth Evangelization and Formation, St. Boniface Parish, Waukee, IA

St. Boniface Catholic Church is seeking a gifted and experienced missionary disciple and ministry leader to join their team. The role as currently defined gives primary focus to adolescent faith formation and comprehensive youth ministry, under the title of Director of Youth Evangelization and Formation.

Additionally, candidates who bring strong abilities to lead a staff of parish catechetical leaders will be considered for expanded responsibilities, under the title of Director of Parish Evangelization and Formation. The salary is competitive and commensurate with the role for which the catechetical leader will be hired. Benefits are excellent. Candidates with a ministry-related degree and 5-8 years of parish experience are preferred.

St. Boniface is a vibrant and dynamic parish of 2000+ families in the quickly growing west suburbs of Des Moines Iowa. (Des Moines metro offers a great quality of life.) The parish takes seriously the core mission of the Church to evangelize, led by a pastor dedicated to pastoral renewal. St. Boniface is growing and there is excitement about the grace being poured down by the Holy Spirit currently. If you could be the next great addition to the pastoral team at St. Boniface, we want to hear from you!

Job Description. To request a job description, please contact George McNulty, Parish Manager, at gmcnulty@stbonifacechurch.org

Application Process. Applications are now being accepted. To apply, please submit the following application materials to George McNulty, Parish Manager, at gmcnulty@stbonifacechurch.org