Clinton-area scholarship application due May 1, 2024

The Catholic Messenger

The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust will award college scholarships to Clinton-area students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The deadline for submission is May 1.

Clinton National Bank, trustee of the trust, intends to award approximately $200,000 in 2024. Applicants must have graduated or will graduate from a high school in Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and currently attend or will attend a two- or four-year college or university physically located in Iowa.

Each scholarship has its own award criteria. Applications are available on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships. An independent selection committee will review applications and the trustee will notify successful applicants. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college in the fall.

The scholarship funds were established for the benefit of students attending the former Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University. Sisters of St. Francis, area families, alumni and others connected to Mount St. Clare College funded the scholarships.