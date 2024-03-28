Chancery Profiles: Nancy Karn

Karn

Name:  Nancy Karn        
Job title: Accounting Coordinator
Contact information:
karn@davenportdiocese.org, 563-888-4367.
What is your role for the Chancery? I serve as liaison for parishes, schools and entities for compliance with established diocesan financial policies and procedures and accounting practices.
What do you find most rewarding about your position?  Helping all the bookkeepers.
What do you find most challenging about your position? Getting the support that I need to convince bookkeepers and their parishes to follow diocesan guidelines and instructions.
What question do people most often ask you? Questions about accounting.

