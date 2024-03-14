Chancery Profiles – Father Jake Greiner

Name: Father Jake Greiner





Contact information: greinerj@diodav.org, 563-888-4255.

What is your role for the Chancery? Vocations Director and Director of Seminarians.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? Being able to work with people who are discerning God’s will for his or her life.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Our Church is in need of many more laborers for the vineyard, and I am really trying to figure out how to invite more people to consider that God could be calling them to priesthood or religious life. Our secular society is really affecting how people view what they should be doing in this world.

What question do people most often ask you? “What is the best way that I can personally encourage someone to consider the priesthood or religious life?”

People need to live out their Catholic faith well in their personal lives and then have the courage to ask someone to consider a vocation to religious life or priesthood. A person’s personal example of holiness and sacrifice will inspire and encourage others to serve our Lord.