Page updated March 5, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

March 6-May 29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will begin a 13-week GriefShare session March 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lower level of the church (Zaga room). Register at griefshare.org and search zip code 52240. Questions, call the parish office at (319) 337-3856.

March 7, 14, 21

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a book study and Lenten soup supper series Thursdays in March at 5 p.m. The book is “Live the Holy Mass,” the testimony of Catalina.

March 12

Clinton — Prince of Peace Justice and Peace Commission is hosting Peace Soup during Lent. The March 12 session takes place at 6 p.m. in the Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish Hall and include soup and a guest speaker. The March 12 speakers are Regan Michaelson of Information, Referral & Assistance Services and Shannon Sander-Welzien of YWCA Clinton. They will talk about coordinating relief services for the vulnerable in Clinton and Jackson Counties. There is no charge, but a free will donation will be accepted.

Through March 20

Long Grove — St. Ann Parish is hosting a soup supper and speaker series Wednesdays during Lent in the Great Hall. On March 6, parishioner Emily Ruiz will talk about her spiritual experience in the Holy Land. The supper begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no fee to attend.

Through March 22

Davenport — The Morrissey Gallery at St. Ambrose will present “Swarm,” an exhibition featuring drawings from artist Jen P. Harris, in the Galvin Fine Arts and Communications Center on campus. It is open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through March 24

Iowa City — Participate in the 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil by taking a shift in front of Emma Goldman Center or praying at home. Email Paul Breitbach for more information at paulbreitbach@msn.com or sign up at https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/iowacity

Through May 29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is offering GriefShare sessions on Wednes­days from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lower level of the church (Zaga room). Register at griefshare.org and search zip code 52240. Questions, call the parish office at (319) 337-3856.

March 14-15

Solon — St. Mary Solon Culture of Life Ministry and Guiding Star Project are co-hosting Cycle Show; a one-day educational, interactive, fertility awareness workshop for girls ages 9-12, March 15 at St. Mary Parish from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A parent presentation will take place March 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. The workshop was developed to give young girls knowledge about what is going on inside their bodies in relation to puberty. Cost is $50; scholarships are available. For a scholarship application go to colsolonstmary@gmail.com.

March 15-17

Hiawatha, Iowa — A Disciple Experience Weekend to reflect on Catholic Social Justice Teaching will take place at Prairiewoods Retreat Center. The retreat begins Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Cost is $180 for the weekend (includes lodging, speak­ers and meals). Daily commuter rate is $50 per person per day. Retreat includes seven speakers, meals, Mass and reconciliation. This is a co-ed event. All people are welcome. For more information and for a registration form, please contact Deanna Pietryga or Ted Pietryga at (319) 541-6306 or deannaollendick@gmail.com.

March 16

Davenport — A family Bible breakfast will take place at Holy Family Parish starting with Mass at 8 a.m. Breakfast, Bible study and discussion on Christ’s passion will follow.

Quad Cities — The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVIII celebration begins with Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Island, Illinois at 10 a.m. The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island. The parade will travel across the Centennial Bridge to Third Street and proceed east to the River Center. Iowa-bound lanes of the Master Sgt.Talbot / Centennial Bridge will be closed from 11 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m. on parade day. Traffic across the river will alternate in the Illinois-bound lanes under police escort. A post-parade bash will take place at the River Center from 1-4 p.m. Email psparade@me.com for information about the parade and how to enter a float or walking unit. Details for all St. Patrick’s weekend events can be found at stpatsqc.com.

March 17

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting an Irish dinner and bingo event at the church. Corned beef and cabbage, maid rites, salads, desserts and drinks will be served at 11. Win one of 20 hams during bingo at noon; prizes include ham. Festivities include door and raffle prizes.

March 18

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study Mondays at 6 p.m. starting March 18. The book is “The New Anti-Catholicism, The Last Acceptable Prejudice” by Phillip Jenkins.

Rock Island, Ill. — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat presents “Pathways to the Divine” monthly to explore the core and depth of many of the world’s religious, honoring differences among faiths while emphasizing similarities. The March event will take place at Two Rivers Church, 1820 Fifth Ave., from 6-8 p.m. An online option is available. Go to theprairieretreat.org for more details.

March 19

Iowa City — New Melleray Abbey’s forester, John Schroeder, will speak at Newman Catholic Student Center about his role in bold new ecological initiatives and how the public can help. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.

March 23

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a bake sale from 8-11 a.m. in the parish hall. Enjoy complimentary coffee with your purchase of kolaches, cinnamon rolls and/or other baked items.

March 24

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a Palm Sunday concert at 3 p.m. A dessert reception will follow. There is no cost to attend.

Iowa City — The third-annual Iowa Cath­olic Youth Con­fer­ence (ICYC) for youths in grades 6-8 and their parents will take place at Regina Catholic Edu­cation Center. The nationally known Scally Brothers Band will offer a presentation at the day-long event, which includes Mass, breakout sessions and more. Cost is $55 for those registering before March 1. For more information or to register, contact your parish or go to www.davenportdiocese.org/icyc.

March 27

Wheatland — Participate in Pause and Refresh at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes meals. Register online at

theprairieretreat.org or call (563) 374-1092.

May 11

Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center’s Hike for Life will take place at Veterans Memorial Park. For information or to register go to https://charity.pledgeit.org/

hikeforlife .

Other

Lenten soup supper and speaker program

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish is hosting a soup supper and speaker series Wednesdays during Lent in the Great Hall. The supper begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no fee to attend. Programming is as follows:

March 6: Emily Ruiz will speak on her spiritual experience in the Holy Land.

March 13: Hayley DeGreve will speak on the Gray Matters Collective.

March 20: Megan Brown-Saldana will speak about Humility Homes & Services.

Reservations are requested but not required. RSVP to (563) 285-4396 or secretary@stannslonggrove.org.

Click on the link for Fish fry 2024

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.