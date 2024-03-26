Apply for CCHD internship by April 15, 2024

The diocesan Office of Social Action offers CCHD internships “to afford Catholics the opportunity to more fully live out their faith walking with the Two Feet of Social Justice,” said Deacon Kent Ferris, diocesan director of Social Action. Interns see what it looks like to help people living and working in poverty “to find their voices and create change for themselves, their families and their communities.”

The intern will work with Quad Cities Interfaith-Davenport, Center for Worker Justice-Iowa City or Escucha Mi Voz. Tasks will vary but may include parish education, training and outreach, writing letters and articles, doing research and developing relationships with community organizations and the Hispanic community.

CCHD provides grants to self-help projects developed by grassroots groups of empowered poor persons working to address the root causes of poverty in their communities. CCHD works to increase Catholics’ awareness of poverty in the U.S., educates about Catholic social tradition and builds bridges between poor and non-poor communities.

The internship is 16-20 flexible hours per week for 24 weeks during the 2024-25 school year. Salary is $17 an hour. The intern must be able to attend CCHD training in Washington, D.C. May 29-31, 2024 (all expenses paid).

Applications are due April 15. For more information or to apply for the internship go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/cchd-internship-opportunities.