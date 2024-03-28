A wagon full of blessings

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

OTTUMWA — Last month, Sarah Marble’s third-grade class at Seton Catholic School discussed the importance of fasting and almsgiving during Lent. “It is important to be grateful for what we have but also to give back to those in our community in need,” she explained. The class decided a food drive would be fitting.

Father Dale Mallory provided the class with further inspiration during an all-school Mass when he shared his decision to give up pizza for Lent and donate the savings to help feed others. Father Mallory is parochial vicar of St. Mary of the Visitation and St. Patrick parishes in Ottumwa and St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Bloomfield.

Marble’s mother, Mary Jo Knight, spoke to the class about Ottumwa Lord’s Cupboard, which helped 7,500 families in Wapello County last year. Knight is one of several Catholics who volunteer at the pantry. Marble’s students made the collection a school-wide effort by creating posters and speaking to other classes.

The students wheeled an overloaded wagon across the street and down the hill to the Lord’s Cupboard earlier this month. While there, they observed people coming in for food assistance and others making donations. The students “were happy to have played a part in helping,” Marble said.