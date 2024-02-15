Youths, parents participate in first Communion retreat

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Divine Mercy Parish in Burlington/West Burlington hosted a retreat Feb. 11 for youths in first Communion preparation classes and their parents.

Participating families celebrated Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Burlington. Confirmation students helped with the luncheon that followed by setting up a build-your-own-sandwich bar and providing dessert.

After lunch, youths preparing for first Communion made unleavened bread out of water and flour. Father Dominic Nguyen, parochial vicar, offered unconsecrated hosts for students to practice receiving their first Communion.

Usually, students will make first Communion pew banners at home; this year, youths and parents worked on the banners at the retreat. As in past years, the parish’s Knights of Columbus council donated the kits. Tammy Bellrichard, the parish’s director of religious education, said she enjoyed seeing the youths design their banners in person. The retreat ended with a prayer.

The youths are set to receive their first Communion on April 28.