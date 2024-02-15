TOTUS TUUS MISSIONARIES, DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT, IOWA

Calling all college students! Looking to build your faith life while teaching others? Totus Tuus 2024 is just around the corner! TOTUS TUUS (Totally Yours) is a parish-based summer catechetical program for both grade-school-age children and junior/senior high school youth. This is a paid summer position for seven weeks plus two weeks of training and formation. 100% travel around the diocese with the team of 2 men and 2 women is required, but training, mileage, food and housing is provided.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

• Work well within a team dynamic.

• Communicate well with leaders in parishes and families at host sites.

• Knowledge of the Catholic faith and ability to communicate it to others.

• A desire to work with youth and children grades 1-12.

• Ability to make sacrifices with your time and be flexible with housing situations, both in Davenport and the rural areas, over the seven weeks you will be leading Totus Tuus.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

• Active, practicing Catholic in full communion with the Catholic Church, with a demonstrated commitment to the mission of the Church and full assent to all magisterial teaching.

• Bilingual skills in Spanish and English preferred, but not necessary.

• Ability to lead worship, play an instrument preferred, but not necessary.

TIME COMMITMENT: May 29 – August 3, 2024, holidays off.

For more information, please visit:

www.davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus/