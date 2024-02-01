St. Philomena painting dedicated

Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Last summer, a painting of St. Philomena was unveiled on the concluding day of the first St. Philomena Academy-Youth Camp at St. Alphonsus Parish for camp participants and their families. On Jan. 10, the birthday of St. Philomena, Father Nicholas Akindele dedicated the painting and a statue of the saint, a 13-year-old virgin martyr who lived in the third century. Father Akindele is pastor of St. Alphonsus and Holy Family parishes in Davenport.

The dedication took place during the All Saints Catholic School Masses at Holy Family Church. The painting and statue were displayed Jan. 13-14 in Holy Family Church and Jan. 20-21 at St. Alphonsus Church.

Atlanta Dawn, a local muralist, was commissioned to create the painting, “so that our youth would know (St. Philomena) and become her friends,” said Hieu Nguyen, youth animator/youth coordinator at Holy Family and St. Alphonsus parishes. Dawn created the painting during the camp.

In December, the statue of St. Philomena arrived from Italy. Father Akindele chose St. Philomena as a saint for the youths to get to know because she is the patroness of infants, babies, youths, the Living Rosary and children of Mary. At present, plans for a permanent display have not been determined, Nguyen said.