St. Philomena painting dedicated

Facebooktwittermail
Catherine Hamling Father Nicholas Akindele prepares to bless a painting and statue (not shown) of St. Philomena during a Mass Jan. 10 at Holy Family Church in Davenport. The painting and statue will be shared between Holy Family and St. Alphonsus parishes in Davenport.

Anne Marie Amacher
The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Last summer, a painting of St. Philomena was unveiled on the concluding day of the first St. Philomena Academy-Youth Camp at St. Alphonsus Parish for camp participants and their families. On Jan. 10, the birthday of St. Philomena, Father Nicholas Akindele dedicated the painting and a statue of the saint, a 13-year-old virgin martyr who lived in the third century. Father Akindele is pastor of St. Alphonsus and Holy Family parishes in Davenport.

The dedication took place during the All Saints Catholic School Masses at Holy Family Church. The painting and statue were displayed Jan. 13-14 in Holy Family Church and Jan. 20-21 at St. Alphonsus Church.

Atlanta Dawn, a local muralist, was commissioned to create the painting, “so that our youth would know (St. Philomena) and become her friends,” said Hieu Nguyen, youth animator/youth coordinator at Holy Family and St. Alphonsus parishes. Dawn created the painting during the camp.

CMC-podcast-ad

In December, the statue of St. Philomena arrived from Italy. Father Akindele chose St. Philomena as a saint for the youths to get to know because she is the patroness of infants, babies, youths, the Living Rosary and children of Mary. At present, plans for a permanent display have not been determined, Nguyen said.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *