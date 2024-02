DAVENPORT — Terry O’Connell will serve as the grand marshal for the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade March 16 starting at 11 a.m. outside St. Mary Parish in Rock Island, Illinois.

He married Linda Campbell at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf and resided in Davenport. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Terry worked in the robotics and factory automation industry from 1983-2023.

Terry is a member of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport.