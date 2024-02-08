Newman Center transforms young adults/El Centro Newman transforma la vida de los jóvenes adultos

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I am writing to share with you an important matter that requires our collective support and prayers.

In my capacity as diocesan administrator, I have had the opportunity to see firsthand the transformative impact the Newman Catholic Student Center has on the lives of students at the University of Iowa. Over the past several years there has been a remarkable increase in the number of students participating in small groups, retreats, Bible studies and conferences. The enthusiasm and dedication of these young men and women as they grow in their faith and leadership skills has been truly inspiring. They are actively engaging in liturgy, the sacraments, prayer, music and outreach service projects. What they are experiencing not only enhances their college experience but also prepares them for future leadership roles in families and parishes within our diocese and wherever they go.

While this growth is undoubtedly a blessing, it has also presented the Newman Center with new challenges. The increased demand for programs and events is putting a strain on the center’s normal funding streams. As the staff strives to meet the needs of college students, the funding required to sustain the ministries offered is increasing as well.

The Newman Catholic Student Center is a vibrant and essential ministry within the Diocese of Davenport that plays a crucial role in nurturing the faith and providing a supportive community to the college students at The University of Iowa. As we reflect on the vital role of the Newman Center, it becomes evident that sustaining and enhancing this ministry requires a commitment from the entire diocesan family. Therefore, I am reaching out to you, the people of our Diocese, to seek your generous financial support for the Center during the special collection on Feb. 10 and 11. Your financial partnership will ensure that the Newman Center continues to thrive and provide a solid foundation for our young Catholics as they navigate life on a secular campus. Your gifts will contribute to the upkeep of the Center, support programming and events and enable expansion of outreach to even more students who are seeking spiritual guidance.

Thank you very much!

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Very Reverend Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

El Centro Newman transforma la vida de los jóvenes adultos

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Les escribo para compartir con ustedes un asunto importante que requiere de nuestras oraciones y de todo el apoyo de la comunidad católica.

En mi calidad de administrador diocesano, he visto de primera mano, el impacto transformador que el Centro de Estudiantes Católicos Newman tiene en las vidas de los estudiantes de la Universidad de Iowa. En los últimos años, ha habido un notable aumento en el número de estudiantes que participan en grupos pequeños, retiros, estudios bíblicos y conferencias. El entusiasmo y la dedicación de estos hombres y mujeres jóvenes, a medida que crecen en su fe y habilidades de liderazgo, ha sido verdaderamente inspirador. Participan activamente en la liturgia, los sacramentos, la oración, la música y los proyectos de servicio a la comunidad. Lo que están experimentando no solo mejora su experiencia universitaria, sino que también los prepara para futuros roles de liderazgo en familias y parroquias dentro de nuestra diócesis o a dondequiera que vayan.

Si bien este crecimiento es una bendición, también ha presentado nuevos desafíos para el Centro Newman. El aumento de la demanda de programas y eventos está exigiendo un mayor apoyo económico más allá con lo que cuenta financieramente el Centro. A medida que el personal se esfuerza por satisfacer las necesidades de los estudiantes universitarios, las necesidades económicas para sostener los ministerios ofrecidos también están aumentando.

El Centro de Estudiantes Católicos Newman es un ministerio vibrante y esencial dentro de la diócesis de Davenport, que desempeña un papel crucial en nutrir la fe y proporcionar una comunidad de apoyo a los estudiantes universitarios de la Universidad de Iowa. Al reflexionar sobre el rol vital del Centro Newman, se hace evidente que sostener y mejorar este ministerio requiere un compromiso de toda la familia diocesana. Por lo tanto, me dirijo a ustedes, la gente de nuestra Diócesis, para buscar su generoso apoyo financiero para el Centro, durante la colecta especial del 10 y 11 de febrero. Su apoyo económico asegurará, que el Centro Newman continúe prosperando y proporcione una base sólida para nuestros jóvenes católicos, mientras navegan por la vida en un campus secular. Sus donaciones contribuirán al mantenimiento del Centro, apoyarán los programas y los eventos y permitirán la expansión del alcance a más estudiantes que buscan orientación espiritual.

¡Muchas gracias!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrador Diocesano de Davenport