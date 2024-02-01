KofC free throw contest results

The Catholic Messenger

Knights of Columbus councils in Fort Madison and Houghton hosted a free throw contest for youths ages 9-14 Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Elementary School in West Point. In the boys’ competition, Carter Gehling won the 14-year-old division, Drew Spinner won the 13-year-old division, Hayden Welch won the 12-year-old division and Colton Menke won the 11-year-old division. In the girls’ competition, Presley Moeller won the 11-year-old division and Emerson Welch was the 9-year-old champion.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest. Each division winner received a Knights of Columbus basketball and advanced to the district competition to be held March 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A state competition will take place at the end of March.