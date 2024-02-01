KofC free throw contest results

Facebooktwittermail
Contributed
Knights of Columbus from Fort Madison and Houghton hosted a free throw contest Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Elementary School in West Point. Pictured are participants, from left, Chase Menke, Jay Ellison, Carter Gehling, Colton Menke, Presley Moeller, Kenna Gehling, Emersyn Welch, Hayden Welch and Drew Spinner.

The Catholic Messenger
Knights of Columbus councils in Fort Madison and Houghton hosted a free throw contest for youths ages 9-14 Jan. 21 at Holy Trinity Elementary School in West Point. In the boys’ competition, Carter Gehling won the 14-year-old division, Drew Spinner won the 13-year-old division, Hayden Welch won the 12-year-old division and Colton Menke won the 11-year-old division. In the girls’ competition, Presley Moeller won the 11-year-old division and Emerson Welch was the 9-year-old champion.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest. Each division winner received a Knights of Columbus basketball and advanced to the district competition to be held March 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A state competition will take place at the end of March.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *