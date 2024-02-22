Knights honor Centerville Catholics

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Knights of Columbus Council 2144 of St. Mary Parish in Centerville honored parishioners during Mass Jan. 27.

The council recognized Family of the Month, Knight of the Month and Youth of the Month recipients from November 2023 through January 2024. The families of Steve and Karyn Flashpoher, Mike and Kristen Craver and Richard and Cora Lee Widmar received Family of the Month recognition for their contributions to the council, parish and community. Using the same criteria, the Knights chose Mike Bogel, Dr. Brad McConville and Father Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S. as Knights of the Month. The Knights honored youths Kinnick Lawrence, Lia Lopez and Jack Clark for their participation in parish events and recommendations from Centerville Community School teachers.

The Knights presented all honorees with certificates of recognition. Additionally, youths received rosaries.