HOUSEKEEPER, DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT, IOWA

The Diocese of Davenport is currently seeking a Housekeeper. This is a full-time non-exempt position.The Housekeeping Staff is responsible for ensuring the Diocese’s main building, restrooms and apartments are clean and organized in accordance with established guidelines. This position is responsible for laundry and maintenance.
Salary considerations will be commensurate with experience.
Send resume by February 27, 2024 to:
Tiara Hatfield hatfield@davenportdiocese.org
780 W Central Park Ave. Davenport, IA 52804

