Fish fry listing – 2024

Here is a listing of Lenten fish dinners in the Diocese of Davenport. To add your fish fry, contact messenger@davenportdiocese.org.

Bettendorf — Purchase Fish Friday meals March 1 from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Vianney Parish and March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Meals will include a choice of baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos or grilled cheese.

Centerville — Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent from 5:30-7 p.m. in the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church. Serving catfish fillets, fried shrimp and baked cod with sides. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Desserts available for a free-will donation.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus from Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish will host fish fries Friday during Lent through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Eat fried or baked fish, shrimp or grilled cheese. Prices vary based on age and main dish. Dine in or carry out.

Coralville — Knights of Columbus fish fries March 1 and March 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the lower level of St. Thomas More Parish. Dinners are $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-12, free for ages four and under.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy batter fried or seasoned baked Alaskan pollock, sides and a drink for $14 ($5 for children). Desserts are available for $2. Home delivery is available to a limited area at good2goqc.com. Questions: call (563) 322-0987.

Davenport — Fish fries will take place Fridays during Lent at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Fried catfish dinners and white fish (baked or fried) dinners cost $13, tuna casserole dinners, $10 and a children’s meal, $6.

Fairfield — Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fries in the St. Mary Parish Hall March 1 and March 15 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy butterfly shrimp or catfish filet meals for $12 or a grilled cheese meal for $5. Proceeds benefit scholarships for high school seniors. To order carry out call (641) 919-2552 or (641) 777-3079.

Iowa City — St. Mary Parish Knights of Columbus will host fish fries at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd., Fridays during Lent through March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Menu includes catfish, fried shrimp and baked salmon. A fish-free option and kid-friendly options are also available. Dine in or carry out.

Iowa City — Fish dinners will be served in the Regina cafeteria Fridays from 5-7 p.m. through March 22. Eat in or carry out (319) 338-5436. Adult meals ($14) include fried catfish, cod or shrimp or baked salmon with sides. Kids menu ($5) includes cheese pizza or mac and cheese served with fries and a cookie. Extra fish or shrimp costs $5. Festivities include Bingo with prizes.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River will have a fish fry March 15 following Stations of the Cross (approximately at 6:30 p.m.). Free will offering.

Mount Pleasant — Knights of Columbus fish fries will be held each Friday through March 22 at St. Alphonsus Parish. All meals must be ordered by 11 a.m. each Friday for dine in or carry out. Adult menu (ages 13 and up) is fish (fried or baked) or jumbo breaded butterfly shrimp for $12. Kids menu (12 and under) is fish fillet (baked or fried) or jumbo shrimp for $6 or grilled cheese for $5. All meals include side dishes. Free will donation for desserts sponsored by the confirmation and faith formation classes. To order your meal call (319) 931-7036, (319) 931-5466, (319) 931-3629 or (319) 931-6781.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus are serving fish dinners Fridays during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School. Enjoy fish and/or shrimp, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Extra fish or shrimp is $2. Dine in or drive through.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fries each Friday through March 22 at Sacred Heart Parish’s McCann Center. Fried and baked fish, baked potato, sides and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, free for ages 10 and under.

Oxford — St. Mary Parish fish fries Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Menu: fish meal (baked or deep fried), 10 large shrimp meal or a combination meal of 5 large shrimp and fish. To go orders can be placed on nights of the fish fry at (319) 828-4307.

Washington — Knights of Columbus fish fries each Friday through March 22 at the KofC Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Menu of catfish filets, tilapia or breaded shrimp, baked potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Dine-in or drive through available.

West Burlington — Knights of Columbus are serving fish and shrimp dinners Fridays during Lent from 5-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish Hall. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish Knights of Columbus will host Friday dinners at the Parish Life Center Feb. 16 (fish) and March 1 (shrimp), March 15 (fish) and March 22 (fish) from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12.