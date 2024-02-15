COOK, DIOCESE OF DAVENOPRT, DAVENPORT, IA

The Diocese of Davenport is currently seeking a Cook. This is a part-time non-exempt position.

The Cook is responsible for preparing a variety of well-balanced, attractive and economical meals for the priests and others at St. Vincent Center. This position is responsible for maintaining clean and sanitary conditions in the kitchen and dining areas during their shift in accordance with established health standards and regulations.

Salary considerations will be commensurate with experience.

Send resume by February 27, 2024 to:

Tiara Hatfiel hatfield@davenportdiocese.org

780 W Central Park Ave. Davenport, IA 52804