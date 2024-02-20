Page updated Feb 20, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Feb. 27 & Mar.12

Clinton — Prince of Peace Justice and Peace Commission is hosting Peace Soup during Lent. Sessions will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 12 in the Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish Hall and include soup and a guest speaker. The Feb. 27 speaker is Deacon Matt Levy There is no charge, but a free will donation will be accepted.

Feb. 22

Davenport — Dr. Diya Abdo, the founder of Every Campus a Refuge, will speak in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at St. Ambrose University from 7-9 p.m. She will offer a lecture and lead a discussion about what people can do to be more inclusive of refugees as a community. There is no cost to attend.

Feb. 23

Davenport — A family game night will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish’s St. Clement Center at 6 p.m.

Feb. 24

Davenport — A renewal day for persons with disabilities will take place in the Our Lady of Victory Parish Center from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, will include spiritual renewal, songs and crafts. Contact Karen at (563) 210-3470 if interested in participating or volunteering.

Davenport – QC Catholic Young Adult group’s Growing in Faith will meet from 4-7 p.m. in the Upper Room at Jersey Grille.

Feb. 25

Iowa City — Might God be inviting you and your spouse/fiancée to a deeper prayer life both as individuals and as a couple? The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a couples’ enrichment program, “Let’s Pray Together,” Feb. 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Join Ella Johnson, associate professor of theology at St. Ambrose University in Davenport specializing in spirituality, to explore your spiritual temperament and that of your partner and discover how such knowledge can be used to enrich your prayer life as a couple. For more information or to register go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/marriage-enrichment or call Marianne Agnoli at (563) 888-4242.



Feb. 27

Davenport — A fundraiser for St. Ambrose University’s upcoming mission trip to Honduras will be held in the Rogalski Center Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. Guests will watch the documentary “With This Light,” which chronicles Sister Maria Rosa’s efforts to help more than 87,000 Honduran children escape poverty and violence through an ecosystem of social, educational and entrepreneurial projects. Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation to support the nine members of the St. Ambrose University community who are going on the mission trip.

Feb. 29

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a Social Justice Thursday event at 6:30 p.m. in the activities center. The event will focus on Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl Collection. Speakers Ann Schwickerath from Davenport’s Project Renewal and Dr. Monica Forret from St. Ambrose University in Davenport discuss how Rice Bowl funds are used locally and abroad. Refreshments will be served.

March 1-3

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a Lenten retreat for women from 4 p.m. Friday through 11 a.m. Sunday. Fee is $160 and includes meals and accommodations. Go to theprairieretreat.org for more information and to register, or call (563) 374-1092.

March 2

Davenport — Lourdes Catholic School-Bettendorf is hosting a fundraiser from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Stardust, 218 Iowa St. Cocktail attire is suggested. Purchase tickets at https://onecau.se/

starry2024 or contact lcsstarrynight@gmail.com or (563) 650-7918.

Iowa City — Married and engaged couples are invited to a couples’ enrichment event, “How to Keep the Love Alive,” at St. Patrick Parish. Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. A buffet pasta dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and a talk from licensed marriage and family counselor and Relevant Radio show host Doug Hinderer will begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 per couple; registration required by Feb. 23. For more information or to register go to www.stpatsic.com.

Wilton — St. Mary Parish is hosting a trivia night to raise money for youth programs. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams of 8 and singles are welcome. To register or for more information contact Jean at (563) 340-3327 or email fourjsem@netins.net.

March 3

Coralville — A peace talk by Nobel Peace Prize nominee Father John Dear will take place at St. Thomas More Parish. A reception will take place at 6 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 7 p.m.

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes of Lone Tree and Nichols are hosting a pancake breakfast at Lone Tree American Legion from 8 a.m.-noon. Meal includes whole hog sausage, pancakes, ham, eggs and beverages. A free-will donation will be accepted for the meal. Carryouts available.

March 3-5

Washington — St. James Parish is hosting a eucharistic mission with Father Frank DeSiano, CSP. The mission will take place at 7 p.m. each evening.

March 6-May 29

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will begin a 13-week GriefShare session March 6 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lower level of the church (Zaga room). Register at griefshare.org and search zip code 52240. Questions, call the parish office at (319) 337-3856.

March 7

Online — The Diocese of Davenport Social Action Office is hosting a virtual Lunch and Learn at noon via Zoom. CCHD student intern Julissa Govea, a University of Iowa student, will speak about her experience working with the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/lunch-and-learn.

March 14-15

Solon — St. Mary Solon Culture of Life Ministry and Guiding Star Project are co-hosting Cycle Show; a one-day educational, interactive, fertility awareness workshop for girls ages 9-12, March 15 at St. Mary Parish from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. A parent presentation will take place March 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. The workshop was developed to give young girls knowledge about what is going on inside their bodies in relation to puberty. Cost is $50; scholarships are available. For a scholarship application go to colsolonstmary@gmail.com.

March 15-17

Hiawatha, Iowa — A Disciple Experience Weekend to reflect on Catholic Social Justice Teaching will take place at Prairiewoods Retreat Center. The retreat begins Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Cost is $180 for the weekend (includes lodging, speak­ers and meals). Daily commuter rate is $50 per person per day. Retreat includes seven speakers, meals, Mass and reconciliation. This is a co-ed event. All people are welcome. For more information and for a registration form, please contact Deanna Pietryga or Ted Pietryga at (319) 541-6306 or deannaollendick@gmail.com.

March 24

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a Palm Sunday concert at 3 p.m. A dessert reception will follow. There is no cost to attend.

Iowa City — The third-annual Iowa Cath­olic Youth Con­fer­ence (ICYC) for youths in grades 6-8 and their parents will take place at Regina Catholic Edu­cation Center. The nationally known Scally Brothers Band will offer a presentation at the day-long event, which includes Mass, breakout sessions and more. Cost is $55 for those registering before March 1. For more information or to register, contact your parish or go to www.

davenportdiocese.

org/icyc.

March 27

Wheatland — Participate in Pause and Refresh at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fee is $35 and includes meals. Register online at

theprairieretreat.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Others

Apply for Marguerite Ritzinger college scholarships through Feb. 29. Go to www.davenportdiocese.org for more information.



Holocaust essay, art entries sought

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee is accepting entries for the “Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay Contest” and the “Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest.” The contests are open to Quad-Citay area students in grades 6-12. The deadline for entries is March 1.

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at (309) 793-1300 or aross@jfqc.org.

Yom Hashoah, or Days of Remembrance, is observed each year for the 6 million Jews who perished during the Holocaust. While it is primarily observed by Jews, it is not an exclusive commemoration. Several Quad Cities organizations sponsor the committee, including St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

Through March 22

DAVENPORT — The Catich Gallery at St. Ambrose University will present an exhibition, “Lucidity for the Home,” featuring paintings and drawings from St. Ambrose faculty member Christopher Reno through Feb. 25.

Additionally, the Morrissey Gallery at St. Ambrose will present “Swarm,” an exhibition featuring drawings from artist Jen P. Harris, through March 22.

Both galleries are located in the Galvin Fine Arts and Communications Center on campus. The exhibits are open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lenten soup supper and speaker program

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish is hosting a soup supper and speaker series Wednesdays during Lent in the Great Hall. The supper begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no fee to attend. Programming is as follows:

Feb. 21: Jessica Towbridge of Safe Families and Karen VanDeCasteele of Humble Dwellings will speak.

Feb. 28: Molly Bergfield will lead Stations of the Cross through Mary’s viewpoint.

March 6: Emily Ruiz will speak on her spiritual experience in the Holy Land.

March 13: Hayley DeGreve will speak on the Gray Matters Collective.

March 20: Megan Brown-Saldana will speak about Humility Homes & Services.

Reservations are requested but not required. RSVP to (563) 285-4396 or secretary@stannslonggrove.org.

Fish fry 2024

Bettendorf — Purchase Fish Friday meals March 1 from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Vianney Parish and March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Meals will include a choice of baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos or grilled cheese.

Centerville — Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent from 5:30-7 p.m. in the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church. Serving catfish fillets, fried shrimp and baked cod with sides. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Desserts available for a free-will donation.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus from Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish will host fish fries Friday during Lent through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Eat fried or baked fish, shrimp or grilled cheese. Prices vary based on age and main dish. Dine in or carry out.

Coralville — Knights of Columbus fish fries March 1 and March 15 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the lower level of St. Thomas More Parish. Dinners are $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-12, free for ages four and under.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy batter fried or seasoned baked Alaskan pollock, sides and a drink for $14 ($5 for children). Desserts are available for $2. Home delivery is available to a limited area at good2goqc.com. Questions: call (563) 322-0987.

Davenport — Fish fries will take place Fridays during Lent at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., through March 22 from 4-7 p.m. Fried catfish dinners and white fish (baked or fried) dinners cost $13, tuna casserole dinners, $10 and a children’s meal, $6.

Fairfield — Knights of Columbus are hosting fish fries in the St. Mary Parish Hall March 1 and March 15 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy butterfly shrimp or catfish filet meals for $12 or a grilled cheese meal for $5. Proceeds benefit scholarships for high school seniors. To order carry out call (641) 919-2552 or (641) 777-3079.

Iowa City — St. Mary Parish Knights of Columbus will host fish fries at KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Rd., Fridays during Lent through March 22 from 5-7 p.m. Menu includes catfish, fried shrimp and baked salmon. A fish-free option and kid-friendly options are also available. Dine in or carry out.

Iowa City — Fish dinners will be served in the Regina cafeteria Fridays from 5-7 p.m. through March 22. Eat in or carry out (319) 338-5436. Adult meals ($14) include fried catfish, cod or shrimp or baked salmon with sides. Kids menu ($5) includes cheese pizza or mac and cheese served with fries and a cookie. Extra fish or shrimp costs $5. Festivities include Bingo with prizes.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River will have a fish fry March 15 following Stations of the Cross (approximately at 6:30 p.m.). Free will offering.

Mount Pleasant — Knights of Columbus fish fries will be held each Friday through March 22 at St. Alphonsus Parish. All meals must be ordered by 11 a.m. each Friday for dine in or carry out. Adult menu (ages 13 and up) is fish (fried or baked) or jumbo breaded butterfly shrimp for $12. Kids menu (12 and under) is fish fillet (baked or fried) or jumbo shrimp for $6 or grilled cheese for $5. All meals include side dishes. Free will donation for desserts sponsored by the confirmation and faith formation classes. To order your meal call (319) 931-7036, (319) 931-5466, (319) 931-3629 or (319) 931-6781.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus are serving fish dinners Fridays during Lent at Saints Mary and Mathias School. Enjoy fish and/or shrimp, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Extra fish or shrimp is $2. Dine in or drive through.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fries each Friday through March 22 at Sacred Heart Parish’s McCann Center. Fried and baked fish, baked potato, sides and homemade desserts. Cost is $12 for adults, free for ages 10 and under.

Oxford — St. Mary Parish fish fries Feb. 23, March 8 and March 22 from 5-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Menu: fish meal (baked or deep fried), 10 large shrimp meal or a combination meal of 5 large shrimp and fish. To go orders can be placed on nights of the fish fry at (319) 828-4307.

Washington — Knights of Columbus fish fries each Friday through March 22 at the KofC Hall from 5:30-7 p.m. Menu of catfish filets, tilapia or breaded shrimp, baked potatoes, green beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw. Cost is $15 for adults and $7 for children. Dine-in or drive through available.

West Burlington — Knights of Columbus are serving fish and shrimp dinners Fridays during Lent from 5-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Patrick Parish Hall. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under.

West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish Knights of Columbus will host Friday dinners at the Parish Life Center Feb. 16 (fish) and March 1 (shrimp), March 15 (fish) and March 22 (fish) from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12.



CEW

DAVENPORT — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a men’s CEW Feb. 23-25. Registration forms are outside Denning Hall and on the parish website. For information call Kaylon Spengler at (563) 508-6221.

DAVENPORT — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a men’s CEW March 1-3. Fee is $40 and includes materials and meals. A registration form is available at www.olvjfk.com. For more information contact Jake (men) at (563) 940-7526.

RIVERSIDE — The Iowa City deanery is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 23-25 and a men’s CEW March 1-3 at St. Mary Catholic Church. The cost of the weekend is $50, payable to Christian Experience Weekend. Scholarships are available for those who request assistance. A brochure is available at https://holyfamilyrrw.org/.

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.