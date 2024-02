OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Administrator’s office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2024

Rev. Symphorien Lopoke, relieved of present assignment as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City for personal reasons.

Rev. David O. Paintsil, relieved of present assignment as parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City, and assigned as parochial administrator of St. Mary Parish, Iowa City.

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor