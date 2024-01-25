Nikulski earns Eagle Scout rank

Facebooktwittermail
Nikulski

BETTENDORF — Adam Nikulski, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf, earned the rank of Eagle Scout and received recognition of that achievement at the Eagle Scout ceremony in late 2023.

Nikulski has been a member of Troop 24, chartered by the Bettendorf Rotary Club in the Kittan District of the Illowa Council, since crossing the bridge from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA. During that time, he earned 53 merit badges and held various leadership positions such as den chief, instructor, troop guide and chaplain aide.

For his Eagle Scout project, Nikulski planned, developed and provided leadership for a Ga-ga pit, a path finder game and three, four-square courts at Forest Grove Elementary School in Bettendorf. Through his leadership, all the projects were completed with volunteer help.

Nikulski is the son of Brian and Gail Nikulski and is a senior at Assumption High School in Davenport.

epay

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *