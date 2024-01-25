Nikulski earns Eagle Scout rank

BETTENDORF — Adam Nikulski, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf, earned the rank of Eagle Scout and received recognition of that achievement at the Eagle Scout ceremony in late 2023.

Nikulski has been a member of Troop 24, chartered by the Bettendorf Rotary Club in the Kittan District of the Illowa Council, since crossing the bridge from Cub Scouts to Scouts BSA. During that time, he earned 53 merit badges and held various leadership positions such as den chief, instructor, troop guide and chaplain aide.

For his Eagle Scout project, Nikulski planned, developed and provided leadership for a Ga-ga pit, a path finder game and three, four-square courts at Forest Grove Elementary School in Bettendorf. Through his leadership, all the projects were completed with volunteer help.

Nikulski is the son of Brian and Gail Nikulski and is a senior at Assumption High School in Davenport.