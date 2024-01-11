Keokuk Catholic students organize holiday market

The Catholic Messenger

Third-through-fifth-grade students from Keokuk Catholic School organized a Holiday Market Fair last month. Participants undertook various entrepreneurial tasks, including formulating business plans, crafting products, detailing manufacturing costs and promoting their wares through posters and road signs. Students sold their creations at the inaugural Holiday Market Fair in the school gymnasium Dec. 14. The students split their $512 profit between various charities and organizations, including the American Legion, Keokuk Animal Shelter, the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and Keokuk Catholic School. Head of School Shari Bozorgzad said she was proud of the classroom teachers for inspiring their students to think like business owners while stressing the importance of giving back to their community.