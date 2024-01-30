DAVENPORT — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI), a dedicated organization for ending homelessness, announces the launch of its first “Heart for Humility” hygiene supply drive. Throughout the month of February, HHSI invites community members and local organizations to join in supporting individuals and families transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing in the Quad Cities area.

Community members can contribute by donating new and unused hygiene items at any of the designated drop-off locations. The most needed items include toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and other personal care products. Participating drop-off locations include Raygun, Preemption Methodist Church, Inspire Design Jewelry, Oak Street Health, Starbucks Moline, and HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center. For more information on how to participate, to locate your nearest drop-off site, or to inquire about becoming a partner location, please visit www.humilityhomes.org/heartsforhumility or contact Madelyn Beverlin at (563) 323-1330 Ext. 105.

Last year, HHSI served approximately 1,175 individuals across all their programs and services, a number they expect to exceed due to economic hardships and lack of affordable housing in the Quad Cities.