Fr. Dompke, C.Ss.R, served in Davenport

CHICAGO — Father Ramon “Ray” Dompke, C.Ss.R., 85, who served in the Diocese of Davenport, died Jan. 7 in the rectory at St. Michael Church in Old Town, Chicago.

He was born Dec. 18, 1938 to Roman and Marie Dompke. He attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory Seminary in Kirkwood, Missouri then proceeded to novitiate at Mount St. Clement’s in DeSoto, Missouri. He professed temporary vows on Aug. 2, 1959. After completing theological studies at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin he professed perpetual vows for the Society of the Precious Blood on Sept. 2, 1962 and was ordained by Auxiliary Bishop Roman Atkielski, DD of Milwaukee on July 2, 1964.

Father Dompke completed advanced courses in religious education during Tirocinium at St. Alphonsus “Rock” Parish-St. Louis, Missouri. He served as associate pastor of seven parishes during the next 29 years including St. Alphonsus Parish-Davenport; Holy Name Parish-Omaha, Nebraska; St. Alphonsus “Rock” Parish; Holy Redeemer Parish-Detroit, Michigan; St. Michael Parish-Chicago; and St. Alphonsus Parish-Chicago. He was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish on the West Side of Chicago, then appointed bursar of the Villa Redeemer/North American Novitiate community in Glenview, Illinois. He served as rector of the community from 2011 until 2015. He returned to St. Michael’s, where he served for the next eight years.

His funeral was scheduled for Jan. 12 at St. Michael. Internment is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Redemptorist Cemetery in Liguori, Missouri.