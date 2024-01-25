Fr. Adam takes on additional assignment

MOUNT PLEASANT — Father Nick Adam, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Fairfield, has taken on additional duties as parochial administrator of St. Alphonsus Parish in Mount Pleasant, effective Jan. 15. He fills the position that opened up when Father Paul Connelly retired as the Mount Pleasant parish’s pastor.

Father Adam, 73, is a native of Richland where he received his elementary education. He attended the Pontifical College Josephinum in Worthington, Ohio during high school and college. He completed his theological studies at St. John University’s School of Divinity in Collegeville, Minnesota.

On May 29, 1976 he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O’Keefe at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in Richland.

Father Adam has served at St. Thomas More Parish-Iowa City, St. Patrick Parish-Clinton, Sacred Heart Parish-Kinross, St. Joseph Parish-Wellman, Holy Trinity Parish-Richmond, St. Mary of the Visitation Parish-Ottumwa, St. Alphonsus Parish-Mount Pleasant, St. Mary Parish-Grinnell, and Ss. Joseph & Carbrini Parish-Richland. He was appointed pastor at St. Mary Parish-Fairfield in 2013.