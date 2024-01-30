Page updated Jan 30, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Feb. 1

Online — The diocesan Social Action Office is hosting a lunch and learn on the topic of immigration at noon on Zoom. Go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

lunch-and-learn to register.

Feb. 6

Clinton — Atlanta-based artist Kevin Cole will offer a presentation at Prince of Peace Catholic School at 6 p.m.

Feb. 8

Iowa City — A 40 Days for Life kickoff event will take place at Pizza Ranch from 5-6:30 p.m. Registration is required for a meal; RSVP at www.jcrtl.org.

Feb. 9

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “The Power of a Praying Partnership” from 5-9 p.m. Enjoy dinner and a program from Mary Potter Kenyon and Nick Portzen. Fee is $75 and includes meal. To register by email contact olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 374-1092.

Feb. 11

Riverside — A “Cakes for Kids” pancake breakfast and bake sale to support Holy Family Parish youth and religious education programs will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church from 7 a.m. – noon. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10. Children 4 and under eat free. Carry-outs are available.

Feb. 14

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish is hosting a clam chowder and grilled cheese sandwich meal in the activity center after all Ash Wednesday Masses. Dine in or take out.



Feb. 16-Mar. 22

Davenport — Fish fries will take place Fridays during Lent at the Columbus Club, 1111 W. 35th St., from 4-7 p.m. Fried catfish dinners and white fish (baked or fried) dinners cost $13, tuna casserole dinners cost $10, and a children’s meal costs $6.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy batter fried or seasoned baked Alaskan pollock, sides and a drink for $14 ($5 for children). Desserts are available for $2. Home delivery is available to a limited area through good2goqc.com. Questions call (563) 322-0987.

Feb. 17

Bettendorf — Knights of Columbus Loras Council 260 is hosting a trivia night in the St. John Vianney Parish Activity Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and play starts at 7 p.m. The event will benefit the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. For table reservations and inquiries contact Chris LaRoche at (563) 447-1860.

Feb. 20-MARCH 12

Clinton — Prince of Peace Justice and Peace Commission is hosting Peace Soup during Lent. Sessions will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 20, 27 and March 12 in the Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish Hall and include soup and a guest speaker. There is no charge, but a free will donation will be accepted.

Feb. 24

Davenport — A renewal day for persons with disabilities will take place in the Our Lady of Victory Parish Center from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, will include spiritual renewal, songs and crafts. Contact Karen at (563) 210-3470 if interested in participating or volunteering.

Feb. 25

Iowa City — Might God be inviting you and your spouse/fiancée to a deeper prayer life both as individuals and as a couple? The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a couples’ enrichment program, “Let’s Pray Together,” Feb. 25 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Join Ella Johnson, professor of theology at St. Ambrose University in Davenport specializing in spirituality, to explore your spiritual temperament and that of your partner and discover how such knowledge can be used to enrich your prayer life as a couple. For more information or to register go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/marriage-enrichment or call Marianne Agnoli at (563) 888-4242.

March 1, 22

Bettendorf — Purchase fish Friday meals March 1 from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf and March 22 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Meals will include a choice of baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp tacos or grilled cheese.

March 2

Davenport — Lourdes Catholic School is hosting a fundraiser fom 5:30-9 p.m. at The Stardust, 218 Iowa St. The new logo for St. Joan of Arc Catholic School will be revealed. Cocktail attire is suggested. To purchase tickets go to https:onecau.se/starry2024 or Contact Megan Stopulos and Jen Foley at lcsstarrynight@gmail.com or (563) 650-7918

March 3-5

Washington — St. James Parish is hosting a eucharistic mission with Father Frank DeSiano, CSP. The mission will take place at 7 p.m. each evening.

March 15

Solon — St. Mary Solon Culture of Life Ministry and Guiding Star Project are co-hosting Cycle Show; a one-day educational, interactive, fertility awareness workshop for girls ages 9-12, at St. Mary Parish from 7-8:30 p.m. The workshop was developed to give young girls knowledge of what is going on inside their bodies in relation to puberty. Cost is $50; scholarships are available. Email colsolonstmary@gmail.com for scholarship application.

March 15-17

Hiawatha, Iowa — A Disciple Experience Weekend to reflect on Catholic Social Justice Teaching will take place at Prairiewoods Retreat Center. The retreat begins Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Cost is $180 for the weekend (includes lodging, speakers and meals). Daily commuter rate is$50 per person per day. Retreat includes seven speakers, meals, Mass and Reconciliation. This is a co-ed event. Persons of any race, creed and sexual orientation are welcome. For more information and for a registration form, please contact Deanna Pietryga or Ted Pietryga at (319) 541-6303 or deannaollendick@gmail.com.

March 24

Iowa City — The third-annual Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) for those in grades 6-8 and their parents will take place at Regina Catholic Education Center. The nationally known Scally Brothers Band will offer a presentation at the day-long event, which includes Mass, breakout sessions and more. Cost is $55 for those registering before March 1. This event is co-sponsored by the Diocese of Davenport and the Archdiocese of Dubuque. For more information, contact your parish or go to www.davenportdiocese.org/icyc.

Lenten soup supper and speaker program

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish is hosting a soup supper and speaker series Wednesdays during Lent in the Great Hall. The supper begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no fee to attend. Programming is as follows:

Feb. 21: Jessica Towbridge of Safe Families and Karen VanDeCasteele of Humble Dwellings will speak.

Feb. 28: Molly Bergfield will lead Stations of the Cross through Mary’s viewpoint.

March 6: Emily Ruiz will speak on her spiritual experience in the Holy Land.

March 13: Hayley DeGreve will speak on the Gray Matters Collective.

March 20: Megan Brown-Saldana will speak about Humility Homes & Services.

Reservations are requested but not required. RSVP to (563) 285-4396 or secretary@stannslonggrove.org.

CEW

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Parish is hosting a women’s Catholic Experience Weekend (CEW) Feb. 2-4 and a men’s CEW Feb. 16-28. For more information go to https://

lourdescatholic.org.

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 9-11 and a men’s CEW Feb. 23-25. Registration forms are available at church or online at www.jcpop.org. For more information, call Rosann Raymond (563) 249-3099 or Matt Buelow (563) 259-6888.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 9-11 and a men’s CEW Feb. 23-25. Registration forms are outside Denning Hall and on the parish website. For information call Leslie Bassier at (563) 349-3705 or Kaylon Spengler at (563) 508-6221.

Riverside — The Iowa City deanery is hosting a women’s CEW Feb. 23-25 and a men’s CEW March 1-3 at St. Mary Catholic Church. The cost of the weekend is $50, payable to Christian Experience Weekend. There is a discounted rate of $40 for registrations postmarked by Feb. 4. Scholarships are available for those who request assistance. A brochure is available at https://holyfamilyrrw.org/.

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress will take place June 17-21, 2024 as part of the three-year National Catholic Revival. The Diocese of Davenport received 250 discounted tickets at $200 each; these will be available on a first come, first served basis — limit 2 per person — and are available now. For more information, including how to request these discounted tickets, go to www.davenportdiocese.org/

national-eucharistic-congress-2024. Tickets for the National Eucharistic Congress are available to the public through the National Revival website (www.eucharisticcongress.org/), and will cost $350 per person.

ONGOING

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Davenport — Father Bill Kneemiller is hosting a second-hand sale of antique tricycles, antique farm tools and 10 double-pane exterior windows to raise money for the Holy Land Military Rosary project. Contact Father Kneemiller at (563) 321-0124 for more information.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.