Apply for Ritzinger Scholarship – due Feb. 29, 2024

Facebooktwittermail

Catholic individuals who plan to attend a college or university next fall may apply for the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship of the Diocese of Davenport now through Feb. 29. Nontraditional students may also apply for the scholarships of $1,000.

Applications must include an essay, copy of a high school or college transcript and two reference letters. Submit all items with the application form (available at the top of the Diocese website at www.davenportdiocese.org).

The late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, left money to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities.

Facebooktwittermail
