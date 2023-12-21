St. Mary-Wilton faith formation students provide for people in need

For The Catholic Messenger

WILTON — Religious education students at St. Mary Parish led a coat, blanket and men’s sock drive Nov. 26-Dec. 10 to benefit people in need. The entire parish supported the effort, which resulted in an abundance of donations of the warm items, said Hilary Henke, director of religious education.

On Dec. 10, Henke and a few students delivered most of the donations to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MSCA), a nonprofit organization offering numerous services including a homeless shelter, domestic violence shelter and transitional housing.

“We are grateful for the incredible generosity of St. Mary’s religious education students and the entire parish community,” said Nik Horn, MSCA Resource Development Officer. “Their heartfelt donation of coats, blankets and men’s socks will not only provide physical warmth but also serve as a beacon of hope for those seeking refuge in our shelter.”

“This outpouring of compassion exemplifies the power of community and the spirit of kindness that defines St. Mary’s,” Horn said. “Together, we are building a strong, more compassionate community and we extend our deepest gratitude to St. Mary’s Catholic Church for their unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Children’s coats donated to the drive will go to Coats 4 Kids, a program that benefits children in need in the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency region. Families in need can request coats for children from their local school.

St. Mary Parish strives to support its local community and those in need. Since August, the parish has hosted a school supply drive, a Thanksgiving meal drive, a Veterans Day celebration, the warm clothing drive and an Angel Tree to provide gifts to local families.

“I am so proud of the service learning projects that St. Mary’s religious education students have led this year,” Henke said. “They are learning how important it is to our faith to help our neighbors in need. We are blessed that our entire parish is incredibly supportive and generous.”