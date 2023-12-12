St. Ambrose winter commencement is Saturday

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — More than 200 St. Ambrose University students will receive bachelor, master or doctoral degrees spread out over two ceremonies Dec. 16 at the RiverCenter.

The graduate and doctoral hooding ceremony for 61 students earning a master’s degree and 33 students earning a doctoral degree begins at 9 a.m. Waylyn McCulloh, district director for the Iowa Department of Corrections, Seventh Judicial District, will give the commencement address.

McCulloh’s dedication to education has affected hundreds of students over 36 years at St. Ambrose University, according to a university news release. “He served as a professor, department director and chair for the Crime Prevention Institute. His exemplary career and unwavering commitment to education and community stand as a testament to his long-lasting impact,” the press release said.

His volunteerism is extensive as well. He serves on the boards of Unity House of Davenport and Humility Homes and Services and also is involved with Junior Achievement, the Scott County YMCA and volunteered extensively with United Way Wisconsin and United Way of Clinton County.

The university’s undergraduate commencement ceremony begins at noon for 137 students earning a bachelor’s degree. Leading the charge to this year’s graduates will be William W. Parsons, professor emeritus, who recently concluded his 35-year tenure with St. Ambrose University. Parsons served primarily in the Department of Political Science and Leadership Studies for more than 30 years.

“His enduring passion for the interdisciplinary nature of politics was a hallmark of his teaching philosophy. An advocate for collaboration, Dr. Parsons actively engaged in joint teaching and research initiatives with colleagues in sociology, criminal justice, management and leadership,” the university’s news release said.

“We are proud of our graduating Ambrosians,” St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak said. “Each year, we are amazed at the stellar performance from each scholar walking through our doors. This year’s graduates have overcome so many things and we are honored to call them alumni. Our hope is that throughout their matriculation each graduate has developed intellectually, spiritually, ethically, socially, artistically and physically to enrich his or her own life and the lives of others.”

Tickets are not required to attend the ceremonies, which will also be live-streamed at sau.edu. The RiverCenter is located at 136 E. Third St. in downtown Davenport. Parking is available in the ramp on Brady Street between Second and Third streets and is complimentary from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests leaving the ramp after 3 p.m. will pay for parking at one of the garage payment kiosks. On-street parking is free on weekends.