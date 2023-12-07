Religious make an influence in our lives / Religiosos influyen en nuestras vidas

Dear Friends in Christ,

On the weekend of Dec. 9-10, our parishes will be conducting the 2023 collection for the Retirement Fund for Religious, an appeal that benefits nearly 25,000 elderly sisters, brothers and religious order priests nationwide.

I am grateful for the significant influence that women and men religious, both past and present, have had on my own spiritual journey. I deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions to our diocese and the wider community. Perhaps you too have been touched by the kindness and guidance of an older woman or man religious who made a positive difference in your life.

We are called to recognize that many of our senior vowed religious have dedicated their lives to service, usually receiving little pay in return. Consequently, their religious communities face a shortage of retirement savings. Compounding this challenge are rising health-care costs and decreased income. Religious communities find it increasingly difficult to meet the day-to-day needs of aging members, including their medical expenses, nursing assistance and other necessities.

Your generous donations to the Retirement Fund for Religious provide vital financial support, enabling religious communities to care for their aging members.

I understand that you are asked to support many worthy causes. I invite you to give what you can. Most importantly, please pray for God’s continued blessing on all our women and men religious. Rest assured that they are praying for you.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Religiosos influyen en nuestras vidas

Estimadas Amistades en Cristo,

El fin de semana del 9 al 10 de diciembre, nuestras parroquias llevarán a cabo la Colecta Nacional para el Fondo de los Religiosos Jubilados, un llamado que beneficia a casi 25,000 hermanas, hermanos y sacerdotes de órdenes religiosas de edad avanzada a nivel nacional.

Cuando reflexiono sobre el ministerio de las religiosas y de los religiosos -pasados ​​​​y presentes-, estoy agradecido por las formas en que han moldeado mi propia fe. También valoro el tremendo servicio que han ofrecido a nuestra diócesis y más allá. Tal vez, usted también recuerde a un religioso mayor, que marcó una diferencia positiva en su vida.

La mayoría de los religiosos mayores trabajaron durante muchos años por un salario mínimo, dejando sus comunidades religiosas con escasez de ahorros para la jubilación. El aumento de los costos de atención médica y la disminución de los ingresos agravan el desafío de satisfacer las necesidades diarias de medicamentos, asistencia en enfermería y otras necesidades.

Las donaciones al Fondo de los Religiosos Jubilados brindan apoyo financiero, que ayuda a las comunidades religiosas a cuidar a los miembros mayores, a la vez, asegura que los más jóvenes puedan continuar con las buenas obras de sus mayores.

Yo comprendo que se les pida apoye para muchas causas valiosas. Les invito a dar lo que pueda. Lo más importante, oren por la bendición continua de Dios sobre todas nuestras religiosas y religiosos jubilados. Tenga la seguridad, que están orando por usted.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrador Diocesano de Davenport